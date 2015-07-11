Muzaffargarh: An energy unit is being executed with the Chinese assistance at a sugar mill, to produce 120 megawatt electricity from coal and sugarcane husk.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong visited the Unit that is likely to be completed by February next year, at a cost of 27 billion rupees. The Envoy was briefed that completion and subsequent commissioning of the project would open windows for other sugar mills in the country, to set up their own power plants. He was informed that surplus electricity from this unit would be added to the national grid, with the help of Multan Electric power company.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese Ambassador said that his country would continue to help Pakistan in different fields, including power and agriculture sectors.