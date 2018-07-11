Share:

LAHORE - CIA Civil Lines Police claimed to have arrested two-member dacoit gang, while Homicide police arrested five accused of blind murder cases.

DIG Investigation Lahore Syed Khurram Ali Shah disclosed this while addressing a press conference in his office here on Tuesday. Giving details, he said that he constituted a special team led by DSP CIA Civil Lines Mian Shafqat Ali which smashed Heera dacoit gang and arrested its two members Shahzad alias Heera and Aurangzeb and recovered gold ornaments and mobile phones worth million of rupees besides illegal weapons from their possession.

During interrogation, the outlaws confessed to 27 incidents committed in different areas of the city.

Similarly, incharge homicide unit Shahdara arrested Abass Ali involved in blind murder of Muhammad Afzal. The Abbas killed Afzal when he refused to give Rs 20,000 to him.

Incharge homicide Shadbagh arrested accused Ali Raza involved in killing of nephew Tanvir over domestic issue.

Incharge homicide PS Civil Line arrested three accused namely Allah Rakha, Muhammad Azeem and Sajjad Hussain involved in killing of Nasir Mehnood. The accused are addicts of drugs and the friends of deceased.

The DIG investigation has announced cash and commendatory certificates for the raiding team.