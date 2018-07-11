Share:

LAHORE - History is in the making as former premier Nawaz Sharif is all set to return to the country Friday.

The opponents of Nawaz Sharif had tried to project that he would not return. Whenever he went to England to meet his ailing wife, his opponents always claimed he would not come back. He always proved their claims wrong. This time too when the verdict against him was announced by the accountability court in absentia, they said since now he was supposed to go to jail, he would not return. By announcing his decision to return to Pakistan, he has again proven his opponents wrong.

Nawaz Sharif is the only former prime minister to have appeared in the Supreme Court and accountability court more than 100 times. The same is the case with his daughter. This shows his faith in the courts.

The verdict against him was announced when the general elections were around the corner. This sparked disappointment among the party candidates who were thinking the party would not be able to do well in the elections if he did not return. However, his decision to come back along with his daughter to go to jail is both daring and well thought-out. Had he stayed back, his party’s politics would have been doomed.

Arrangements are afoot by PML-N to make his return a historic event. The PML-N candidates believe his return will enliven the party. AhsanIqbal, former interior minister and PML-N candidate in Narowal, says the return of Nawaz and his daughter will bring a positive wave in the election campaign. “Nawaz Sharif is a man of principles and believes in the rule of law. He is coming back to Pakistan unlike the military dictator who is hiding in Dubai and there is no institution in Pakistan that can bring him back,” Ahsan said.

Appreciating the decision of Nawaz, Ahsan said it must have been very painful for him. “Leaving his ailing wife behind in London must have been a hard decision. He chose to be with his people and in his own country. The workers are happy to know about his great decision. The return of Nawaz will generate a wave of support to undo the injustice done to him by the Supreme Court,” Ahsan was of the view.

Sheikh Aftab who is a PML-N candidate from NA-55 termed the decision of Nawaz not only a bold one but also a giant leap of faith. “Only great leaders can take such a big decision. His wife is fighting for life but he has chosen to return to his people. He felt it was his duty to save his people from conspiracies being hatched against the interests of Pakistan,” Sheikh said.

“The cases against Nawaz have been filed to stop his political career. No case of corruption could be proven against him. People voted him to power as prime minister three times. They will again vote for him. His return has stopped all the propaganda of his opponents,” he said.

A strong supporter of Nawaz Sharif from Jhang, SheikhWaqas, who is contesting election as an independent candidate, praised his decision to return. “Such a decision can be expected from a good leader and it is more in value than the expectations of many people. It was the best political solution. Whether PML-N will be able to mobilise enough street power to show its strength has yet to be seen,” he said.

A meeting chaired by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was held on Tuesday to discuss the strategy for putting up a huge show of power on the return of Nawaz Sharif. The party stalwarts are reportedly expecting a full steam election campaign after the return of Nawaz Sharif as none of the opposing parties would now be able to say that their Quaid stayed in the UK to escape arrest. The PML-N candidates will feel a lot more confident while urging people to vote for them.