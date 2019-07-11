Share:

ISLAMABAD : Balochistan government was planning to build five tourist resorts in its coastal areas to cater the need of local and foreign tourists visiting the area to witness its beautiful coastal lines.

The government had allocated Rs 150 million to revise the master plan of provincial coastal areas and set up tourist resorts in Kund Malir, Gadani, Ormara, Jioni and Kalmat, the official sources told APP here on Wednesday. In a bid to unlock the potential of tourism and fisheries sectors of Balochistan, the government had decided to develop its coastal areas to facilitate tourists and local fisheries, the sources said. They said Fishermen Cooperative Society would also be established to ensure the welfare of fishermen.

The fisherman would also be given shelter under the Prime Minister Naya Pakistan housing scheme.

They said that the government was striving to provide basic facilities to the people of Balochistan. A holistic strategy was prepared to provide them education, health, sound infrastructure support system and clean drinking water.

They said that the plan of the purchasing sea ambulances and installation of monitoring system in boats had also been prepared for the better tracking of fishermen at the sea. The total estimated cost of project was Rs 426 million.

The Balochistan government had allocated Rs 1.467 billion for the development and revamping of the Fisheries Department to generate more revenue, the sources said. The provincial government has also released a grant of Rs 739 million for the annual expenditures of the department.