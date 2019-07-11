Share:

ATTOCK - Local administration on Wednesday launched a crackdown against violators of Punjab Healthcare Commission Act 2010 and closed down a clinic and initiated legal proceedings against the concerned person.

A team of the local administration led by assistant commissioner Jannat Hussain Nekokara along with deputy district health officer raided Nasser Ahmed’s clinic and pharmacy in Shakardarra area and found a quack treating patients.

The clinic was sealed and legal action under drugs act initiated against the accused. Meanwhile, a couple resident of village Dhurnal were killed and burnt their bodies.

According to sources, Shakir alias Lahori r/o Dhurnal and his wife Imtiaz Begum were kidnapped by unknown persons. The couple was later killed and their dead bodies were burnt and thrown in a remote hilly area. Police shifted the bodies to hospital and started investigation after registering a case.