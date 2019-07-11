Share:

An unexpected twist in the ICC World Cup semi-final as New Zealand beat India by 18 runs.

The ICC World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand was scheduled on the 5th of July, 2019. Due to rain, the match was suspended and the reserved day started with New Zealand setting 240 as the target for the Indian team.

The Indian team lost its top three batsmen in just four overs, leaving their fans flabbergasted. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul scored one run each. MS Dhoni and Jadeja put in quite some effort which relieved the Indian fans. But little did the Indian team know that they were up a huge battle against the Kiwis.

This defeat was a great blow to the Indian fans who took up to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, to sympathize with their team. A handful also displayed their aggression by posting memes and videos. Indian celebrities and patriots tried to conceal their metaphorical wounds by uploading encouraging and motivational messages for the Indian players.

New Zealand ended India’s campaign at the World Cup yesterday, as they defeated the men in blue by 18 runs. Due to a horrendous beginning, the Indian team was kicked out of the tournament. Better luck next time, India. Adios!