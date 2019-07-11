Share:

Lahore woke to heavy showers on Thursday morning with a continuous downpour as air, train and road traffic was hit across the city and its suburbs.

Weather turned pleasant in Lahore and many other cities of Punjab as fresh spell of monsoon rain lashed cities, providing instant relief to the people against heat spell.

Most of the roads and streets in the provincial capital were inundated in rainwater, making it severely difficult for commuters to travel to their workplaces and other areas.

It was extremely hot and humid in Lahore a few days ago. The Met department predicts that the rainfall activity is likely to extend to the whole week.

Besides, dust-thundershower and rain accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Hazara, Gujranwala divisions, Kashmir, and at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sargodha, Malakand, Kohat divisions during the whole day.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.