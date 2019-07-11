Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani players continued their brilliant run in the Penang Junior Open Squash Tournament in Malaysia on Wednesday.

In Under-13 category, Abdullah Nawaz won third round match against Malaysian Kuashvan Gunasekaran 3-0, winning 113, 115 and 11-6. In Under-15, Hummam Ahmad stunned Japanese Yujin Ikeda 3-0 in the third round match. Pakistani lad won the match 11-6, 11-8 and 11-8, while in second round Hamam had beaten Indian Ranbir Minocha 3-0, 12-10, 11-4 and 11-3.

M Hanif won his third round match against American Rohan Gandhi 3-1. It was also a huge upset as Hanif won 11-6, 10-12, 11-9 and 11-6. Earlier, Hanif had won second round match against Malaysian Joseph Tang 3-0, 11-5, 11-7 and 11-8, while Huzaifa Ibrahim won third round match against New Zealander Apa Fatialova 3-0, 11-6, 11-4 and 11-6. Huzaifa had earlier won second round match against Chinese Taipei’s Tom Houe 3-0.

In Under-17, Ashab Irfan won third round match against Hong Kong’s Afikumi Murakami 3-1, 11-4, 11-6, 11-13 and 11-5. In Under-19, Naveed ur Rehman won second round match against Malaysian Low Watze 3-0, 11-7, 11-6 and 11-6 while Amna Fayyaz won second round match against Japanese Rafu Takahashi 3-0, 11-6, 11-9 and 11-7.