Paralysis is a very dangerous disease common in Turbat. Recently, in the tehsil Tump Turbat, around ten people got affected by paralysis attack. Some of them died, including my own aunt. Those who survived have been affected very badly and live like dead bodies. Unfortunately, they all belong to poor families and are unable to get treatment. They will, therefore, remain paralyzed till their death. Has the disease been caused by the chickens or the oil we use in our daily lives? The government and the senior advisors of Pakistan are requested to provide vaccination to save lives.

ASMA WAHID,

Turbat.