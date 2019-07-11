Share:

ABBOTTABAD - Flash floodwater here on Wednesday entered the houses after an hour-long continuous heavy downpour coupled with thunderstorm late night, which has affected routine life in Abbottabad City and surrounding areas.

The flash flood triggered by the torrential rain entered in the houses at several places of Abbottabad city and made life of people miserable.

Inspite of passing week long cleanliness drive, Tehsil Municipal Administration and other line departments have failed to clear sewerage system that was chocked due to encroachment and other reasons.

Main Manserha Road and Murree Road was blocked at several places due to floodwater and miles long queues of vehicles could be seen on the both sides of the roads.

In the main city area Kehal owing to the illegal construction at nullah floodwater entered the houses and destroyed the households, furniture whereas a person also injured as a wall of house collapsed. Floodwater also entered in Govt. High School No. 2 and destroyed the furniture in 8 class rooms, Principal’s office as the main water drain of the city was choked.

People were also stuck in their houses as almost Mansehra Road, Murree Road and streets of Abbottabad city were blocked by the floodwater for hours.

Councilors of the Kehal demanded from Commissioner Hazara to take the notice of encroachment on the nullah and order to immediate removal of it as they have demanded many times earlier.