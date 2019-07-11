Share:

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday said the train accident near Sadiqabad was the result of human negligence.

At least 11 people were killed and 67 others injured when a passenger train collided with a freight train near Sadiqabad.

Rasheed expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident and said the accident occurred due to negligence.

The minister said, the train accident occurred due to human error and said he has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Rasheed further said all assistance will be provided to the families of the deceased and the injured. He added, Rs1.5 million will be given as compensation to the families of those killed in the accident, while Rs500,000 will be given to those critically injured.

Rs200,000 will be given to those with minor injuries

The railways minister added, there is a lot of corruption in railways which will take time to eliminate.

“Complete investigation is done into accidents. After the train accident in Hyderabad two section officers were given a notice while two others were dismissed from the department,” Rasheed said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan offered condolences to the families of the victims of the train accident and said he has asked railways minister to take emergency steps to ensure safety standards.

President Arif Alvi also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and directed to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured.

Moreover, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also sent his condolences and said, “Extremly saddened to know about train accident in Sadiqabad. My condolences to the victims families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.”