KARACHI - Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday extended interim bail of co-accused facing a NAB reference along with Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Mustafa Kamal.

A bench of the high court heard bail petitions of accused Iftikhar Qaimkhani, Mohammad Dawood and others. The court extended interim bail of the accused until August 05.

Prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) informed the bench that the reference against accused has been filed in the trial court.

Seven accused including Mustafa Kamal have been nominated in the NAB reference. NAB filed a reference against Kamal and other accused in May over alleged illegal allotment of 5,500 square metres of land on the sea side. The reference was filed in an accountability court of Karachi.

According to the reference, Sindh Director General Building Control Authority Iftikhar Qaimkhani and other accused were also involved in the alleged illegal activity.

According to NAB, the land had been leased to shop owners and hawkers in 1980 and then in 2005, the DJ Buildiers acquired the land on lease.

The former city mayor was involved in allowing the construction company to build a skyscraper on the land, NAB said in its reference. The NAB stated that the accused were involved in illegal allotment of the government plots and caused losses worth Rs 2.5 billion to the national exchequer.