The Leeds star was diagnosed with lymphoma last year and also battled dementia.

"Jack died peacefully on Friday 10 July at the age of 85. He was at home in Northumberland, with his family by his side. As well as a friend to many, he was a much-adored husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather", a statement from his family said.

Charlton made a club record 773 appearances for Leeds during his career as a defender between 1952 and 1973.