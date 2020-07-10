Share:

ISLAMABAD-Charlize Theron has called for better representation in Hollywood because she wants her daughters to ‘see themselves’ represented in both cinema and ‘in life’. The actress, 44, is mother to two adopted daughters - Jackson, eight, and August, four - and has said she wants them to grow up being accurately represented in film and television, so they can ‘feel they belong’. Charlize said on the podcast: ‘I want more representation, just selfishly, for my own girls. I want that for the world as well, but of course, it starts with the fact that I’m a mom to two small Black girls, and I want them to grow up in a world where they see themselves, where there is an awareness that they can be whomever they want to be because they see it. And that’s not just in cinema, that’s in life, too. I want to surround them in a world where they feel they belong and they can shine and they can live to their full potential.’