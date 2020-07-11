Share:

Federal Minister Asad Umar has said number of corona patients who were on ventilators and needed oxygen have declined by 28 percent.

He said the success of smart lock down, SOPs and better conduct by the people is visible. What is happening in US, Brazil and India can happen here if precautionary measures are not adhered to, he warned.

In his tweet he said” “The success of smart lockdown, administrative actions concerning standard operating procedures (SOPs) and most important of all, better conduct by people is prominent. The significant thing here is that stopping the spread of coronavirus is in our collective control. If we continue to take precautions, our health as well as employments will remain protected. Otherwise, God forbid, we may also face situations like America, Brazil and India.”