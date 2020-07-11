Share:

KARACHI - The ‘incompetent’ and ‘selected’ PTI government has brought this country into disrepute globally and Prime Minister Imran Khan has become now Trump of Pakistan.

These views were expressed by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah at a presser here at the Sindh Assembly Auditorium yesterday.

Separately talking to a private news channel, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said Friday that his party’s decision to make Zulfiqar Mirza the provincial home minister was not the right decision.

“I don’t know whether my leadership will like it or not, but making Zulfiqar Mirza the home minister perhaps was not the right decision,” said Ghani.

He added that the whole party, including former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, had to face consequences for making Mirza the provincial home minister.

Mirza, who was once very close to former president Zardari, had left the party in 2011 after developing differences with senior party leaders.

At the press conference, Saeed Ghani and Nasir Hussain said under a well-conceived conspiracy in the country, by making non-goods into goods, attention of the people was being diverted from all real issues.

They said PM Khan was following philosophy of Donal Trump.

“If Uzair Baloch is a killer, why don’t Ali Zaidi become a witness in cases pending in the courts against Uzair.”

On Lyari issue, all political parties, especially the PTI, invited Uzair Baloch to join their parties, and the current President of Pakistan, Governor Sindh and Ali Zaidi himself invited him to the bungalow of one of his current members of the National Assembly. He claimed that Imran Khan and his party were the political wing of terrorists.

Drainage cleaning work had been started after the monsoon rains across the province including Karachi and this time KMC, local government and Nespak were working together and a regular strategy had been formulated for this.

Secretary Local Government Sindh Roshan Sheikh and others were also present on the occasion. Sindh Minister for Education and Labor Saeed Ghani said that due to ban on PIA flights all over the world, the country was suffering a heavy loss which was unprecedented in its history and it was only due to these incompetent and selected ministers. Ghani said it seemed that like Steel Mill, the present government wanted to destroy PIA at the behest of someone and give it to its ATM and there were some dangerous reasons behind it. Ghani said the Lahore High Court had taken notice of many things including PIA, Chinese Commission and surprisingly, the sugar millers who had appealed against the report of the Sugar Commission include Jahangir Tareen and Khusro Bakhtiar. He said the value of dollar and the price of flour had increased.

Overnight, the prices of petroleum products were increased by 25-27 percent under the pressure of the petroleum mafia. In the name of Chinese scandal, Rs 300 billion were robbed from the poor people of the country. “At present, the flour crisis is intensifying in Punjab and we fear that its effects would be felt in Sindh as well.” He said the statement of 164 was being justified, then the brother of PTI MPA Israrullah Gandapur gave 164 statements, in which the brother of Ali Amin Gandapur, who is the federal minister, and others were involved in murder of his brother. Saeed Ghani said that there were three JITs, including Uzair Baloch, Nisar Maurai and Baldia Town tragedy. There is silence on Baldia Town tragedy because of his allies involved in it.

Ghani said when the PTI allowed anti-government sit-ins across the country, a sit-in was also allowed on Sea View in Karachi. Leaders of the peace committee kept coming to the sit-in. The members of the peace committee kept sitting on the stage. Habib Jan, whose name is in the JIT, used to address these sit-ins by telephone. Ghani said that if the PPP leadership went at the invitation of its MPA, it is being made an issue today. Saeed Ghani said, “I was also in the party while my name is not in JIT.”

Earlier, addressing the press conference, Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government had already started cleaning drains before monsoon rains this year, but it had been delayed due to corona. This time cleaning of drains, especially in Karachi city, has been started by KMC under the management of 38 major drains and all their choking points have been opened while the garbage in the drains had been removed to the landfill side.

These drains should be cleaned in such a way that all the garbage is removed. KMC as well as the Local Government Department and Nespak were also working on it. All the three agencies will clear it and until this work is completed, the amount will not be paid.