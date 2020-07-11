Share:

LAHORE - Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police (Operations Wing) Lahore Ashfaq Khan, while presiding over a high level meeting to review overall crime control situation as well as operational and security strategy, has directed Police officers to speed up preventive as well as preemptive measures to control crimes in city.

SSP Operations Lahore Faisal Shahzad, SP Headquarters Jameel Zafar, SP Dolphin Squad Rashid Hadayat, SP VVIP Security Ibrar Ahmad Khalil and all Divisional SPs attended the meeting.

The meeting members discussed issues related to preparations of Lahore police well before Eidul Azha and Muharram ul Hararam to provide foolproof security to the citizens.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that registration of private employees and tenants under Tenants Registration System (TRS) and also of passengers and citizens through Hotel Eye and Travel Eye applications should be increased.

There should be strict implementation on Kite Flying Act adopting zero tolerance against any violation in this regard, he said. DIG Operations directed Divisional SPs to achieve the targets of arrest of proclaimed and targeted offenders along with hardened gangs involved in heinous crimes.

Divisional SPs should monitor overall performance of DSPs and SHOs and submit their report in this regard to his office on weekly basis, Ashfaq khan added.

Effective measures should be taken to control the incidents of motorcycle theft and robbery by using latest technology and coordinated efforts of different Operational Units.

FIRs should promptly be registered as well as action should be taken to strictly implement on Local and Special Laws including Tennant and Loudspeaker Acts.

Ashfaq Khan directed all SPs and DSPs to inspect the police stations on regular basis and ensure that all the cameras installed were functional with their recording safe. We will provide foolproof security to all the sacred programmes of the Muharram ul Haram including majalis and mourning processions this year.

Police officers should maintain constant liaison with members of the Peace Committees, religious leaders of all sects including Shia community and license holders of majalis to ensure peace and law and order in the city.