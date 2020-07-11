Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has said that it seemed the government could not survive more than four or five months as bad governance has reached to the level that the PTI ministers and advisors are saying it is complete failure. In a statement issued from Mansoora on Friday, he said the government was bent upon damaging the institutions and destroying the already fragile economy. The slogan of the accountability, he said, became a joke and mafias become so powerful that no one could take action against them. “Why the government has not arrested the sugar barons after the completion of the inquiry report?” he questioned, saying the all claims of the PTI to introduce a powerful system of accountability after coming to power proved a pack of lies.