LAHORE - Constitution of Pakistan has categorically defined rights for Muslims and non-Muslim population and all the minorities residing in Pakistan own equal rights like the majority population, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Muthahida Ulema Board, Punjab.

Talking to media here on Friday, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said Pakistan came into being in accordance of an international agreement, and non-Muslim population of Pakistan since the independence has been playing a very positive and effective role for the stability of Pakistan.

He said that the issue of the Islamabad temple is in the court and before the Islamic Ideological Council, adding that Darul Afta Pakistan and Pakistan Ulema Council will present its suggestions to Islamic Ideological Council.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi stated that non-Muslim population in Pakistan is being protected and enjoy all rights as categorically defined in the constitution of Pakistan.

He commenting on the prevailing situation in Islamabad, stating that dozens of worship places have been established in the country for minorities, adding that in recent times, the government of Pakistan has constructed Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims and many other worship places have also been constructed all over the country.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also announced that Pakistan Ulema Council with coordinated support of World Peace Council is going to host a convention in Islamabad, which will be attended by representatives of different religious schools of thought and religions.

The convention will also issue a joint declaration following this convention on the overall situation of the country.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also underlined that any organisation, group or individual will not be allowed in Pakistan to seize rights of minorities living in the country.

Responding to a query, he stated that some conspiring elements in the past accused their opponents of blasphemy allegations for their vested interests, adding that during last two years as many as 26 blasphemy cases were settled with peaceful talks.

He also stated that strict action should be taken against elements who coined blasphemy allegations against their opponents in pursuit of vested interests. He said that Muthahida Ulema Board has resolved 105 such cases in last one year.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi stated that Pakistan Ulema Council and Muthahida Ulema Board has a very explicit stance; that blasphemy allegations against any innocent will not be ratified.

He also added that with positive endeavours of Ulemas and religious scholars, individuals like Rimsha Masih and others alleged people are living a very peaceful and normal life. Blasphemy Law proved a successful legislation, which ensures protection of lives in the country as in the past everyone remain obsessed with taking law into one’s hands following blasphemy allegations.

Responding to a query, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that Pakistan Ulema Council is playing frontline role for interfaith harmony and for promotion of interfaith dialogue in the country since its inception. Replying to another question, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi stated that Qadiyanis living in Pakistan have all rights. Qadiyanis hold key positions in different state institutions in the country, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi adding that Qadiyanis should accept and acknowledge law and Constitution of Pakistan.

Qadiyanis have been declared non-Muslim in accordance of Islamic Shariah, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi adding that Qadiyanis are considered as non-Muslim not only in Pakistan but across the Muslim world.