ISLAMABAD-The multi-format and deluxe reissue of ‘Goats Head Soup’ features at least three previously unreleased tracks, including a long-lost collaboration with Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page.

The Rolling Stones’ fans can’t get enough of Goats Head Soup, the U.K. rockers’ classic 1973 album that hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, so they’re serving it up again.

The Stones will reissue the LP as multiple-disc standard and deluxe CD and vinyl sets on Sept. 4 via Polydor/Interscope/UME. The rereleased special packages all feature 10 bonus tracks with alternate versions, outtakes and at least three previously unreleased tracks, including “All The Rage” and “Scarlet” featuring Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page on the guitar and Blind Faith’s Rick Grech on the bass. With the announcement on July 9, the Mick Jagger-led troupe dropped the first never-before-heard track, “Criss Cross,” on all streaming services along with the music video.

The box set editions of Goats Head Soup also include the Brussels Affair 15-track live album from their memorable 1973 Belgium show, the “Dancing With Mr. D,” “Silver Train” and “Angie” videos, and an exclusive 100-page photo essay book with words by music writers Ian McCann, Nick Kent and Daryl Easlea.

“Goats Head Soup was released with plenty of fanfare. Despite what you may read today, the kids weren’t entirely absorbed by glam rock, metal, prog and Philly soul back in 1973, and they bought the album in their thousands, sending it to No. 1 in the USA and in the UK, their fifth consecutive British chart-topper,” McCann penned.