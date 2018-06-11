Share:

PESHAWAR - Awami National Party chief Asfandyar Wali Khan will try his luck in NA-24, Haji Ghulam Bilour NA-31, and Ameer Haider Hoti in NA-21 and PK-53, while Aimal Wali Khan, son of Asfandyar Wali Khan, will contest the general elections for the first time from PK-58. Moreover, the ANP has also fielded women contenders on five-percent seats for the coming general elections being held on July 25.

According to details, the ANP’s parliamentary board, a body responsible for awarding tickets to the aspiring candidates for general elections across the country has almost completed the task assigned to it.

Of the total 39 National Assembly seats from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, tickets have been awarded for 34 constituencies.

Likewise, it has also issued tickets for 85 out of 99 general seats of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. Asfandyar will be in the run from NA-24 Charsadda, a constituency, which he had lost to the JUI-F’s Maulana Gohar Shah in the last polls held in 2013.

His son, Aimal, is going to try his luck for the first time from PK-58, Charsadda. Likewise, the ANP KP chief and former chief minister Ameer Haider Khan Hoti is contesting from NA- 21 and PK-53.

Apart from that, the ANP has also awarded five percent quota to women, as it has allotted one National Assembly and five provincial assembly seats to women in Haripur and Abbottabad districts.

Hailing from Haripur, Iram Fatima, who had contested the 2013 general elections on ANP ticket is trying luck from NA-17 Haripur.

Similarly, Robina Zahid is contesting from PK-36 Abbottabad, Rukhsana Bibi from PK-37 Abbottabad, Bibi Shehnaz Raja from PK-38 Abbottabad, Farazia Shaheen from PK-40 Haripur and Saira Sayed from PK-41 Haripur.