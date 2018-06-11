Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - With the countdown to Eidul Fitr, markets across Azad Jammu Kashmir, including the thickly-populated Mirpur district, wore a festive look as people came out in large numbers for Eid shopping. Residents thronged the markets in major cities including the State’s metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Palandri, Bagh to buy groceries, clothes and edibles. Eidul Fitr which marks the end of Holy month of Ramazan, is scheduled to be celebrated in AJK on Friday (June 15), subject to the sighting of Shawaal crescent. The Nation correspondent reported that business hub Shaheed Chowk, F/1, and Allama Iqbal Road witnessed a rush of shoppers, leading to traffic chaos on all major routes.

Traffic wardens had a tough time, managing the traffic despite weekly holiday - Sunday.

Meanwhile, faithful were also seen preparing for Shab-e-Qadr (night of dignity and respect), which falls on the 27th night of the fasting month (Monday).

Muslims pray throughout the night as it is considered the holiest night in the last 10 days of Ramazan.