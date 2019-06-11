Share:

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday arrived at the accountability court .

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which arrested the former president a day earlier, will request for Zardari's physical remand.

The Islamabad administration has finalised the security plan Zardari’s appearance before the court.

At least 500 police personnel have been deployed around the federal capital for security purpose. At least 300 policemen have been deployed for security purpose outside NAB headquarters, while roads leading to accountability court will remain closed for all kind of traffic.

Moreover, PPP workers will not be allowed to go beyond Para Chowk, while the anti-riot force has been deployed at Faizabad and other entry points.

On Monday, NAB arrested Zardari in the fake bank accounts case from Islamabad.

A team of NAB officials had reached the Zardari House in the federal capital hours after a bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) — comprising Justices Amir Farooq and Moshin Akhtar Kayani — had rejected a plea filed by Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur, seeking an extension in their interim bail in the fake bank accounts case.

In the orders it issued, the IHC allowed the NAB to arrest Zardari and Talpur, both of whom, now, have the option to appeal the order in the Supreme Court.