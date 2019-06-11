Share:

SAHIWAL - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said that eight infants who lost their lives in the Children Ward of Sahiwal Teaching Hospital were fatally ill.

“Children not died owing to problem in the air-conditioner in the ward”, the minister said while interacting with journalists after visiting the Teaching Hospital here on Monday.

She informed that cheques worth Rs100 billion issued by the past rulers were dishonoured and added that the health department has to pay dues of Rs8 billion for “this fraud of the previous government.”

Dr Yasmin said that children ward of the Sahiwal Teaching Hospital has been connected with the Lahore Children Hospital.

Earlier on June 2, Dr Shahid Nazeer, medical superintendent of the medical facility, said the children died after air-conditioner stopped functioning amid hot weather. He denied that the children died owing to alleged negligence on the part of doctors.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the death of children at the hospital.

The chief minister had directed the provincial health secretary and the Sahiwal commissioner to carry out a thorough probe into the incident and submit a report.

He had directed them to take action against those found responsible for the death of children.