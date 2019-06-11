Share:

MQM founder Altaf Hussain has been arrested in a raid at his residence in London Tuesday.

According to media, over a dozen police officers carried out the raid at Hussain's residence, after which the MQM founder was shifted to a police station in Central London.

Th TV channel reported that 15 officers of London police officers also searched house of the MQM founder after taking him into custody.

According to unconfirmed reports, he was arrested for his hate speech which he delivered in Pakistan through telephone in 2016.

He was accused of inciting people to violence through his telephonic speeches.

The MQM had faced a crackdown after Altaf Hussain 's August 12 speech that led to attacks on TV stations and violent protests.

He was also accused of threatening senior military officials in his speeches.

Meanwhile, authorities have confirmed that Altaf Hussain has been arrested on complaints registered by Pakistan.