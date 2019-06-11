Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has rejected the petition of Hamza Shahbaz for interim bail during the hearing in Lahore on Tuesday.

A two-member bench of LHC headed by Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case about Hamza Shahbaz 's alleged involvement in Ramzan Sugar Mills case and assets beyond income case.

The National Accountability Bureau team has taken Hamza Shahbaz into its custody. According to the NAB sources he will be presented in an accountability court on Wednesday.

Following the arrest, PML-N workers start protesting at the GPO Chowk in Lahore and have blocked traffic.