Share:

National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Rawalpindi division on Tuesday approved the request of former president Asif Ali Zardari for provision of two medical attendants.

According to NAB sources, Zardari’s two attendants left for Rawalpindi to tend to the co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party.

In a letter, the former president requested that he needed attendants with him round the clock, owing to his health issues. Zardari stressed that if he doesn’t get the attendants then he may face lethal consequences to his health.

The National Accountability Bureau had arrested Asif Ali Zardari on Monday after Islamabad High Court rejected bail pleas of the former president and his sister Faryal Talpur in a mega-money laundering case.

Following his apprehension, a medical board was formed for the check-up of Zardari.