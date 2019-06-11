Share:

PESHAWAR - An MoU between Russian State Museum Moscow and Peshawar Museum was signed here Monday to collaborate and conservation archaeological sites in Pakistan. A ceremony was held here at Peshawar Museum attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Atif Khan, Director General Russian State Museum Moscow Embassy Aleksandr V. Sedov and staff Moscow Embassy Secretary Archaeology and Museums Kamran Rahman, KP Director Archeology Dr. Abdul Samad. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister for Tourism Atif Khan said as per the MoU the two sides would conduct researches and promote pilgrimage tourism, adding that KP province has various archeological sites, including Buddhist relics which attract religious tourists from Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Japan, China and Russia. He said the government has introduced new visa policy for Buddhist community to perform their religious ritual at the religious sites here in the province.