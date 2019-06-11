Share:

LAHORE - The much awaited Pakistani film ‘Kaaf Kangana’ poster is finally out. Directed by Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, the film poster features Aabi Khan, Eshal Fayyaz, and Sami Khan.

Although the film details have been kept hidden but through teaser the film Kaaf Kangana demonstrates Eshal as the love interest of Sami as he confronts hateful politicians and gun-toting baddies in the military.

The film is authored and directed by renowned director Khalil ur Rehman Qamar and it will be his first film in collaboration with Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Aside from Kaaf Kangana, Khalil ur Rehman is also writing a film for Humayun Saeed, that will be directed by Nadeem Baig. He earlier collaborated with the duo for Punjab Nahi Jaungi that turned out to be huge success at the box office.