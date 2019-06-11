Share:

RAWALPINDI : A delegation of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Tench Bhatta led by President Malik Ali Asghar met City Police Officer Capt (R) Faisal Rana here on Monday.

The CPO assured the delegation that police would provide security to traders and security of shopping malls would be further improved.

He said that every effort would be made to resolve problems being faced by the business community, adding that grievances of the traders would be addressed on priority.

The trader’s delegation thanked the CPO for maintaining peace during the holy month of Ramazan and on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Earlier, a delegation of Crime and Court Reporters Association Rawalpindi led by its President Sadaqat Ali also met the CPO. Other office bearers Sajid Sheikh, vice president, Yasir Hakeem, general secretary, Tahir, joint secretary, Umer Bin Asif, secretary information, Khadim Buttar, secretary finance, Waseem, Wasif and Zahoor Khattak were present on the occasion.

Sadaqat Ali welcomed Faisal Rana who took charge as CPO Rawalpindi, expressing the hope that crimes would be curtailed with the appointment of the incumbent.