An accountability court on Tuesday handed over former president Asif Ali Zardari to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on physical remand until June 21 for questioning in connection with its investigation into the fake bank accounts case.

A NAB team presented the PPP co-chairman before the court amid tight security to seek his physical remand.

NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar requested the accountability judge to grant 14-day physical remand of the accused saying his custody is required in connection with investigation into the case.

The reports of medical check-ups of the former president carried out after his arrest was also presented in the court.

Strict security measures were put in place inside and outside the Judicial Complex to deter any untoward incident. All roads leading to the court were sealed with heavy contingents of security personnel guarding the route.

Yesterday the anti-graft body arrested the PPP co-chairman from his Islamabad residence after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) turned down his and his sister Faryal Talpur’s plea for extension in their interim bail in the case.

Following the arrest, Zardari was shifted to the NAB Rawalpindi office where doctors examined him. His medical report is expected to be presented in the court today.

Although, the court had also rejected Faryal Talpur’s bail plea the NAB did not arrest her for the time being.

Slamming his father’s arrest, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called for countrywide protests and demonstrations.

Speaking to the media after chairing a meeting of the PPP’s central executive committee (CEC), he said there have always been double standards when it came to People’s Party and other political parties.