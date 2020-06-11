Share:

PESHAWAR - Authorities on Wednesday decided to set up two new police stations and one circles for the provincial capital.

One of the two stations is named after the legendary Sufi Pashto poet Abdul Rahman Baba.

The decisions were taken during a meeting, in which Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur briefed KP police chief Sanaullah Abbasi about the two new police stations and one new circle as well demarcation of the rest of the police stations and circles in the provincial metropolis.

“Parts of Hayatabad will be included in the limits of Tatara Police Station to improve policing. Also, areas of East Cantt, West Cantt, Shah Qabaool and certain other police stations and circles will also be demarcated,” said Mohammad Ali Gandapur.

The Abdul Rahman Baba Police Station would comprise areas of Garhi Qamardin, Bahader Kelay, Hazar Khwani, Achar and Garhi Atta Mohammad, which were earlier part of Bhanamari and Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Stations. The tomb of the Sufi poet is also located in the area, while the police station building will be set up on Ring Road near Garhi Qamardin bridge.

The second one, Shah Pur Police Station, will comprise areas that were previously part of Chamkani and Paharipira police stations. Similarly, the new circle on Warsak Road will include the Michini Gate and Mathra police station areas.