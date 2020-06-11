Share:

RAWALPINDI - As many as six persons died of novel coronavirus in different parts of city here on Wednesday.

Some 46 people were tested positive for COVID-19. According to details, Muhammad Imran, 55 years old, resident of BhusaManidDharampura, died on June 10 in District headquarters Hospital. KhairulZaman, 70 years old, resident of TenchBhatta, died on June 10 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital. They added Zaheera Begum, 65 years old, resident of Bangash Colony, died in Holy Family Hospital on June 10. Muhammad Bashir, 70 years old, resident of Morgah, died on June 10 in Combined Military Hospital. Two women also died of Coronavirus in Rehman Markaz and Gawalmandi. The number of confirmed patients in Rawalpindi district reached at 3056 while 117 people died and 1502 patients discharged after recovery from Rawalpindi’s four main hospitals.

At present, 1437 confirmed patients are under treatment including 397 patients in four government run hospitals Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital.

The number of home-isolation cases increased in the district as 1038 patients were isolated in their homes while the health authority officials termed that these patients were isolated in their houses as they had no symptoms of COVID-19 but their laboratory test were positive. Apart from this, 1266 suspected patients were also brought to three hospitals of Rawalpindi and their samples had been sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) and Benazir Bhutto Hospital laboratory for COVID-19 serology but the report will come after three to four days.

The local administrations also kept 3747 persons in quarantines who had been close contacts of the confirmed patients including 2709 people had been isolated in their houses.

As many as 10 District Health Authority teams had been deployed in 588 houses to monitor the health of the people isolated in their homes.