Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday disposed of a case against Bilawal Bhuttuo Zardari regarding differences in assets statements revealed before the commission earlier.

While accepting the reply, the ECP closed the case against the PPP Chairman.

A four-member bench headed by Election Commission of Pakistan Punjab Member Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi heard the case against PPP Chairman.

The lawyer of Bilawal Farooq Naik appeared before the commission and submitted the reply in the case contented that all the contradictions have been removed from the statements.

Meanwhile, talking to the media after the hearing, Bilawal’s lawyer Farooq Naik said that the ECP had raised objections regarding Bilawal’s assets; adding that they had submitted all the relevant documents to the ECP in this regard.