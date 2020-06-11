Share:

ISLAMABAD - Kylie Jenner surprised fans recently when she appeared in a snapshot taken during BFF Stassie Karanikolaou’s 23rd birthday bash. In the the photo - shared with Stassie’s 8.2 million followers - the 22 year old Kylie Cosmetics CEO ignored social-distancing rules as she fearlessly cozied up to her crew. Kylie’s party appearance comes just days after she was spotted at LA nightclub Bootsy Bellows sans mask with sister Kendall Jenner’s pal Fai Khadra. Kylie, Stassie, and the rest of the party attendees wore matching black sweatsuits with ‘Stassie Turns 23’ printed across the front in red and white lettering. Kylie rocked her signature brown eyeshadow and winged liner look, which she paired with a flattering neutral nude lip. Her shoulder length tresses were neatly parted down the middle and meticulously straightened in order to draw attention to her trendy blonde streaks.