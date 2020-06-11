Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pasha is quite active on social media and often she shares her opinion on different on-going matters. In this time, many celebrities are sharing their cooking videos, makeup routine and everything related to their lifestyle. Recently, Mansha Pasha shared her beauty routine and what she applies before doing makeup on her skin. Taking to Instagram she shared, “Some of the steps I use to keep my skin fresh before makeup. Try it! Body Shop teatree face cleanser, Saeed Ghani multani mitti, Arq-e-Gulaab (Rose Water), Bio Miracle sheet mask and Estee Lauder moisturizer. After following all the steps just moisturize your skin and you are ready to go”, she concluded.