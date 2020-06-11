ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party senior leader Senator Rehman Malik yesterday demanded of the government to put US national Cynthia Ritchie’s name on the Exit Control List and also sought foolproof security for her.
The letters being circulated on electronic media regarding Senator Rehman Malik’s demand of placing Cynthia’s name on ECL and provision of full proof box security to her during her stay in Pakistan are being endorsed officially, said a statement released by his office.
Meanwhile, Malik, the Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior and former Interior Minister, also transferred the suo moto notice proceedings to Senate Standing Committee on IT and telecommunication.
Malik had taken suo-moto notice on the highly defamatory tweets by Cynthia Ritchie regarding Benazir Bhutto and directed FIA and PTA for reports and necessary legal action against her.
In a letter to Secretary Interior issued by Secretary Senate Standing Committee on Interior on June 8, 2020, regarding placing Cynthia Dawn Ritchie, it is stated “the undersigned has been directed by the Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior to state that a foreigner lady, Ms. Cynthia Dawn Ritchie, may be placed on the ECL to ensure her presence in the Courts as she has already been dragged in the Court in various cases.”
It adds “the matter of defamation of Benazir Bhutto is also pending before the FIA and other Courts in Pakistan. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto has been two times Prime Minister of Pakistan and was the first woman Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Using objectionable, derogatory, immoral, indecent and defamatory remarks against such personality is an offence cognizable under Cyber Crimes Act.
The letter reads “It is, therefore, desired by the Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior that Cynthia Dawn Ritchie may be placed on Exit Control List (ECL) to ensure her presence before the relevant authorities and in the Court of Law.”
In another letter issued to the Secretary Interior on the same date, the Secretary Senate Standing Committee on Interior states “the undersigned has been directed to state that it has been brought into notice of the Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior that a Senior Journalist and author, Azaz Syed in his programme on his YouTube Channel had expressed fears for Ritchie’s life.
Meanwhile, Rehman Malik in a surprising referred the matter regarding defamatory remarks against Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto by Cynthia Ritchie to the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology & Telecommunications.
In a letter to Chairman Senate Standing Committee on IT and telecommunication, Senator Rubina Khalid, Senator A. Rehman Malik writes that Senate Standing Committee on Interior had taken notices of the objectionable, immoral, indecent and defamatory remarks against Benazir Bhutto by Cynthia Dawn Ritchie through her Twitter account/social media and FIA & PTA have already been directed to submit a detailed report on the matter demanding a proper action under the Cyber Crimes Act/PECA, which is still awaited.
He expresses in letter that the above notices were taken purely on merit as nobody has the right to defame anyone on the social media as it is against Cyber Crimes Act.