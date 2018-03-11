SIALKOT:-The Federal Investigation Agency arrested as many as 24 persons upon arrival from Turkey after their deportation. They were arrested at Sialkot International Airport here on Saturday. According to FIA Divisional Deputy Director Mufakhar Adeel, some accused human traffickers and agents had sent these 24 persons to Turkey illegally after extorting huge money from them. But, the Turkish authorities arrested them for entering into Turkish territories illegally and later they were deported.–Staff Reporter

FIA has sent the accused behind the bars after registration of separate cases against them.