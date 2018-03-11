SIALKOT-Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Asif inaugurated the newly-established Executive Passport Office here on Saturday.

Accompanied by NADRA Chairman Usman Mubeen on the occasion, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Asif said that the present political scenario is exposing the vested interests of various political leaders. He said that some political elements, already rejected by mature people, were battling for power from the back door. He said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has “sacrificed” the politics of PTI’s 12 senators.

He strongly criticised the negative politics of conflict and confrontation by the PTI and Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. He said that they should give up their “day-dreaming” of coming to power. Khawaja Asif said that Asif Ali Zardari was working on his self-designed policy of ignoring PPP’s old workers. He said that Zardari wanted to remove the PPP’s old workers from the PPP screen as they were the real asset of the PPP.

Asif said the Pakistani government was fully supporting the oppressed people of Syria against the brutal assassination of thousands of innocent Syrian people by America and its allied forces.

He demanded immediate stoppage of US led war aggression in Syria. He said that the parliament will discuss in details of the Pakistan’s foreign policy about Syria on Monday.

Briefing the foreign minister, the Nadra chairman said that passports would be issued to the applicants within five minutes at the Executive Passport Office under the One Window Operation. He termed it a great blessing for the people of Sialkot.

MURDER: An anguished youth strangulated to death his sister-in-law upon her refusal to marry her young sister with him in village Khanoor-Sabzpeer, Pasrur tehsil.

According to police, accused Abdul Hameed wanted to marry Rubina Bibi (22) but she turned down his proposal.

On the refusal, the accused became infuriated and strangulated to death his sister-in-law. Police revealed that the accused first killed her by strangulating and later he hanged the body with the ceiling fan to show the incident suicide.

Sabzpeer police arrested Abdul Hameed after registering a murder case against him on the report of victim Rubina Bibi’s father Afzal. Police officials said that the accused had confessed to killing her by strangulating.

The victim was the mother of two children. Her husband had been in the UK for earning livelihood. Police handed over the body to the grieved family for burial. Later, she was laid to rest in her native graveyard amid sobs and tears.