Conference held to commemorate birthday of Hazrat Fatima-tuz-Zahra (RA)

RAWALPINDI: A conference in connection of birthday celebrations of Hazrat Fatima-tuz-Zahra (RA) was held here on Saturday, chaired by Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi, chairman of Imam Hussain Council.

Syed Ibn Mustafa Kazmi, special representative of Hazrat Ayatullah Bashir Najfi of Iraq and Sana Bukhari, head of Baitul Zahra Foundation, London were the chief guests on the occasion.

The speakers included Major (R) Usman Darwaish, Col (R) Rafique, Allama Ayaz Zaheer Hashmi, Ahmed Shahzad Kazim, Syed Raza Kazmi, Allama Agha Nayyer Abbass, Syed Ali Murtaza, Syed Ikhlaq Hussain Zaidi and Awais Mughal. They highlighted the contributions of Hazrat Fatima-tuz-Zahra (RA).

A large number of scholars from various sects and different corners of the country participated in the conference.–Staff Report

Islamabad police launches tree plantation drive

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police on Saturday launched tree plantation campaign at Diplomatic Enclave with the cooperation of CDA’s environment wing and PTC.

The drive was inaugurated by IGP Islamabad Sultan Azam Temuri and Mayor Municipal Corporation Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz. Waqar Ahmad Chauhan, DIG and Jamil Hashmi, SSP security, organised the event. About 2,000 saplings will be planted under the drive.–NNI

Anti-polio drive to start in Rawalpindi from 12th

RAWALPINDI: Deputy Commissioner Talat Mahmood Gondal said that the third anti-polio campaign would start from March 12 and conclude on March 16 in Rawalpindi.

He said that eradication of polio was not just a professional obligation but a collective responsibility, adding that it is our duty to cooperate with the health department in this regard. He said that those children who are still deprived of polio vaccines due to any reason should be given special attention.

He directed concerned officials to monitor the campaign and said that those who showed negligence in their duties would be held accountable.–ONLINE

Wardens fail to regulate traffic in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Traffic jam in the city, particularly on Murree Road, has become a nuisance for the residents.

Long queues of vehicles are witnessed during peak hours and traffic remains jammed on important roads including Murree Road and other congested areas of the city.

The motorists have no option except to remain stuck in traffic jam on Murree road, Liaquat Road, College Road, Raja Bazaar, Marrir Hassan, Tench Bhatta, Mall Road and other roads of the city.

Traffic police spokesman Wajid Satti said that all out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic load but due to illegal parking, traffic wardens were facing problems to clear load at main roads and intersections.

A motorist, Ali, said that encroachments were the main hurdle in smooth flow of traffic. He urged the authorities to take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules’ violators so that traffic problems could be resolved.–APP