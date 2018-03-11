“Challenging the integrity of the

non-proliferation regime is a matter which can affect international peace and security.”

–Mohamed ElBaradei

Tomorrow marks the anniversary of the first “cold” nuclear test Pakistan did in 1983. In our history, the most famous test is the 1998 one – in which a nuclear weapon was acquired. The key distinction between the cold test of ’83 and that of the ’98 was that the former was in line with regulations of the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty. Regardless of legalities, the raisondetre that was given for Pakistan having nuclear capability was twofold. First, there was a focus on countering potential Indian aggression. Second, there was a pan Islamic idea to it – being the first country in the muslim world to acquire nuclear weapons. Decades on, we have still not signed the Non Proliferation Treaty and the prospects still look stark because India has not either.