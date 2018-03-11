LAKKI MARWAT - The Lakki police have arrested a dreaded outlaw in injured condition after an encounter in Kakakhel area on Friday night.

An official said a team of Ghaznikhel police station headed by SHO Haider Ali Shah on information about the presence of a proclaimed offender, Hanif Jan, raided a house and arrested him after an encounter. The police official said that Jan along with his associates started firing on the police team when it reached a locality. As a result, the police team also retaliated and injured the proclaimed offender. The exchange of fire continued for at least 15 minutes.

The police team launched a search in the area when the exchange of fire stopped and arrested Hanif Jan in the injured condition, he claimed.

The police team also seized an AK-47 assault rifle, bullets and magazines from the arrested man whereas his accomplice managed to escape while taking the advantage of darkness.

He said that the injured outlaw was shifted to the district headquarters hospital for treatment. However, a case has been registered against him and his fleeing accomplice under the relevant section of law.

