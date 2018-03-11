LAHORE - Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Kh Imran Nazir has vowed to eradicate polio by 2018.

Talking to the media after inaugurating anti-polio campaign at Afghan Basti near Saggian Bridge on Saturday, he urged people to cooperate with the polio teams visiting their houses.

Special anti-polio campaign in eight sensitive districts of the province including Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Sheikhupura would conclude on March 16.

The minister said that it was not only a national responsibility of parents but also right of their children to live a healthy life. He informed that 7 million children under five years of age would be vaccinated against polio for which 17,000 teams have been constituted. He informed that in Lahore 4100 teams would vaccinate more than 1.7 million children.

He said that negative environment sample was big achievement of District Health Authority Lahore.

He said that the department has forwarded summary to the Chief Minister for regularizing dengue workers. He said that slums would be focused during special anti-dengue campaign. Lord Mayor Col (R) Mubashar Javed, Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed, CEO Health Lahore Dr Yadullah, officers of the department and political workers were also present.

As many as 6.9 million children of up to five years of age will be administered polio drops during five day campaign starting in eight districts .

The campaign is aimed at boosting immunity of children in Lahore, DG Khan, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rawalpindi, RY Khan and Sheikhupura before polio high risk season in May.

Punjab had completed 2016 without a single case of polio. Four-month old child from Lodhran fell victim to crippling virus in 2017.

In 2018, so far no polio case has been reported in Punjab.

Globally, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria are the three countries which still register polio cases. Punjab is focusing on South Punjab districts as well as Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Punjab’s Emergency Operation Coordinator Dr Munir Ahmed said: “We are conducting campaigns with a resolve to eradicate polio from Pakistan in 2018”. He stressed upon the parents to cooperate with the polio teams for better future of their children.