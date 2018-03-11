KARACHI - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to hold a public gathering at Garhi Khuda Bux on April 4.

The gathering would be addressed by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The decision was taken at a meeting of PPP Sindh Council headed by PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro. The public gathering would be held to observe the 39th death anniversary of the party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The party decided that the top leadership of the party would participate in the public gathering.

The meeting expressed its satisfaction at the pace of membership campaign of the party and applauded the party leaders and activists for running the campaign in a smooth manner. The meeting also offered condolences to the families of PPP leaders Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani and Ahmed Ali Pitafi and paid a tribute to their services for the party. The meeting expressed its satisfaction with the overwhelming success of the party not only in Senate elections but also in the PS-07 by-elections.

The meeting thanked the voters of PS-07 for helping PPP candidate win by an overwhelming majority despite alliances of several political groups against the PPPP in the area.

The meeting showed confidence in the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and assented the decision and policies formulated by them. Those who attended the meeting were PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, Senator Aajiz Dhamrah, PPP Karachi Division President Saeed Ghani, Provincial Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Dr Sikander Shoro and several other members of the Sindh Council.