LAHORE - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is due to meet incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat jail on Monday (today).

Some other party leaders will also accompany him to the meeting. The purpose of the visit is to inquire after the PML-N leader who is suffering from various ailments.

Although the government has offered him all possible facilities available at any hospital in the country, the former premier is not satisfied with the treatment he is being given.

The general impression is that Mr Sharif wants to go to London to consult his personal doctors there, some party leaders deny this.

He wants bail from the court to be able to get his choice treatment. However, it is not clear so far whether he will be able to go to London, where other members of his family have been living.

Sons Hassan and Hussain, Samdhi Ishaq Dar, Shehbaz Sharif’s son as well as son-in-law are all there.

The PPP and the PML-N have been bitter enemies in the past, but Bilawal’s visit is expected to bring them closer.

The two are already working in close coordination in parliament.