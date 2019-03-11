Share:

Senior party leaders, including Qamar Zaman Kaira, Mustafa Khokhar, Hassan Murtaza and Jameel Soomro are accompanying Bilawal during his visit. Bilawal will inquire about Nawaz's health, PPP sources said.

PPP leader Kaira had submitted a request to the Punjab home department on behalf of Bilawal to meet the incarcerated former premier on Saturday.

In the request, the PPP chairman sought permission to meet Nawaz in jail to inquire about his health. "It would be appreciated if you could kindly manage this visit for today," it read.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday asked Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to ensure that every health facility in the country is made available for Nawaz to get the treatment of his choice.

Nawaz has been imprisoned at Kot Lakhpat jail since December 2018 following his conviction in a corruption reference in line with the Supreme Court’s July 2017 verdict.