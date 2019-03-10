Share:

LAHORE - Punjab government on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has ordered the speedy construction of Children’s Hospital at Bahawalpur with the support of the Korean agency of development.

According to Punjab Planning and Development Board, Punjab government has requested Korean team to visit immediately and start work on project which was facing delays. The Children’s Hospital project, which is of utmost importance to the residents of Bahawalpur and South Punjab, has been facing delay and neglect since the last two years. According to Punjab Planning and Development Board, 235-bed children hospital will provide intensive care to neonates and children and general and specialized health care to children of Bahawalpur and adjoining area.

Residents of Bahawalpur had to travel to Lahore and the central Punjab districts with their sick children.

Punjab Planning and Development Board said a special unit in Planning & Development Board is being created to monitor the timely implementation of this crucial project for the development of South Punjab.