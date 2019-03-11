Share:

Accountability court on Monday has indicted seven accused including former Prime Minister (PM) Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Babar Awan in Nandipur Power Plant reference.

The other accused included former law secretary Riaz Kiyani, Masood Chishti, ex-consultant Shumaila Mahmood, former joint secretary Riaz Mahmood and ex-secretary Shahid Rafique.

It is to be mentioned here that the project remained a victim of delays since its inception.

In 2012, a one-man commission comprising retired Justice Rehmat Hussain Jafri had revealed in a report that due to the delays in the project, the national exchequer had suffered a loss of Rs113 billion.