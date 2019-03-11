Accountability court on Monday has indicted seven accused including former Prime Minister (PM) Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Babar Awan in Nandipur Power Plant reference. 

READ MORE: SC hears case on enforcement of protection against harassment law

The other accused included former law secretary Riaz Kiyani, Masood Chishti, ex-consultant Shumaila Mahmood, former joint secretary Riaz Mahmood and ex-secretary Shahid Rafique. 

It is to be mentioned here that the project remained a victim of delays since its inception. 

In 2012, a one-man commission comprising retired Justice Rehmat Hussain Jafri had revealed in a report that due to the delays in the project, the national exchequer had suffered a loss of Rs113 billion.  