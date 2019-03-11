Share:

Incarcerated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif on Monday moved the Supreme Court once again seeking an early hearing of his petition against the Islamabad High Court (IHC) decision to dismiss his bail petition in the Al-Azizia reference.

The petition filed by the former prime minister's counsel upheld that earlier a petition had been filed requesting that the hearing be fixed on March 6, however, the top court's registrar office had rejected the plea for early hearing.

The petition requested the court to fix the hearing in the ongoing week as Nawaz's health has deteriorated.

IHC on February 25 dismissed Nawaz's bail petition on medical grounds. The IHC said that none of the medical reports on Nawaz’s condition suggested that his continued incarceration would in any way be detrimental to his life.