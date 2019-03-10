Share:

SIALKOT-A newlywed cross-border couple, Indian groom Parvinder Singh and his Pakistani bride Kiran Sarjeet Kaur, have expressed the hope that their marriage would help defuse the prevailing border tension between the two nuclear neighbours.

Speaking to their Pakistani relatives in Waan village in the Daska Tehsil, the couple said war could never be a solution to problems and expressed their desire to see durable peace around the globe, especially between Pakistan and India. Singh said, “We have started our new life with high hopes for a durable peace between Pakistan and India.”

Kaur’s departure to India on February 23 was delayed due to heightened tension between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama attack. However, she reached Patiala on March 7. Kaur said, “I reached India through Samjhauta Express for my wedding with the message of peace, love, tolerance and respect for humanity from Pakistan.”

The couple told their Pakistani relatives they were very happy after their love-cum-arranged marriage.

They said they tied the knot at a ceremony at Gurudawara Khel Sahib in Patiala, India, on March 9. Kaur and her family reached Patiala on a 45-day visa. Kaur (27) and Singh (33), a resident of Tepla village in the Ambala District in Haryana, tied the knot in line with Sikh traditions.

Singh told the Indian media earlier that his request for a Pakistani visa was denied last year. It was decided later that Kaur and five other members of her family would come to India and the marriage ceremony would take place in Patiala. Kaur will now apply for Indian citizenship. Singh is youngest of three siblings. He first met Kaur in 2014 when she visited India along with her family. He got engaged to Kaur in 2016.